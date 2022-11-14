Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: SS Bardock

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring an alternate universe version of Bardock seen in the anime special Episode of Bardock.

Episode of Bardock was a "What If…" style story that imagined a mystical occurrence happening to Goku's father Bardock when he took Frieza's planet-destroying death ball to the face. Instead of having the blast incinerate Bardock as we saw in the canonical storyline, the blast in Episode of Bardock sent the rebellious Saiyan to the past. The distant past. There, he encountered an ancestor of Frieza, Chilled, who he battled. Just like his son Goku would in the canonical storyline when he battled Frieza, Bardock ends up going Super Saiyan against Chilled, and now we get to see that awesome "What If…" form of Bardock in the DBSCG.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.