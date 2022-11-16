Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: SS3 Gotenks

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring Gotenks, one of the most iconic fusions in the entire series.

Gotenks, the Grim Reaper of Justice was originally a card featured in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2020 Anniversary Set with its original art. Now, it returns with new dynamic art which shows Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks charging toward us. The silver foil that radiates from Gotenks speaks to this character's immense power. While Gotenks has become a parody character in Dragon Ball Super, he was once the world's greatest hope in Z. While he is unable to take the stakes of any of his battles seriously, it should not be forgotten that Gotenks, the fusion of Goten and Trunks, was the second-ever Saiyan to ascend to Super Saiyan 3. Goku shook the world by powering up to this intense form, and Gotenks soon after left Piccolo stunned when he showed that he, too, was able to push his power to this incredible level.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.