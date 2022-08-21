Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Frieza Zenkai

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another slew of villain cards.

To the right, we have more cards featuring King Piccolo's children. We have Drum, Piano, and Cymbal, continuing this set's focus on the O.G. Dragon Ball stories. Then, we get a far more iconic character with arguably the evilest villain in the entire series, Frieza, who gets a Zenkai card here. Frieza debuted in the Namek Saga in DBZ and has been a factor in the series throughout multiple storylines leading up to the latest animated tales and the manga. Frieza is resurrected and was involved in bringing Broly to Earth in the first post-Tournament of Power DBS story. His story in the manga also continues in an interesting way, with his return and unlocking of a new form making headlines this week. You'll have to read the manga to catch up and see!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.