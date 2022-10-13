Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Gamma 1 Promo

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a final selection of promo cards that came out along with Dawn of the Z-Legends.

These cards feature Gamma 1 from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a charging Goku, and King Kai's monkey Bubbles.

That's a wrap for our Dawn of the Z-Legends spotlights. We have shown all of the set's Special Rares, Secret Rares, and more. This is a notable set not only as the start of a new era, but also the second-ever appearance of a God Rare. This set also introduce a new holofoil style that includes patterned foil on Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares that is like a wavier version of cracked ice foil or, as some call it, shatter foil. What are your thoughts on this set and the new Zenkai Series block that it has launched? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to list your favorite new card.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from future sets, with the next round covering the special 5th Anniversary Set coming this fall.