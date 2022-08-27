Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Halo Vegeta

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a few more cards where our favorite characters are shown to be… you know, dead.

On the left, we got Vegeta, Another World Warrior, showcasing the Saiyan Prince rocking the halo that he earned after his death. Vegeta didn't always have this form when he was dead, though, as he committed a lot of evil acts and wasn't initially granted a body. Unlike Goku, of course, who was always post-life corporeal. His iconic hair is shown on the Angel Halo card to the right. Interestingly, some of Vegeta's most interesting character development came when he was dead. He had his halo when he laid back and admitted, during the fight with Kid Buu, that Goku was the best. Then, perhaps his most vulnerable and friendly moments with Goku were also during his death in the non-canonical but incredible DBZ film Fusion Reborn.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.