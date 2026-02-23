Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Randwerk, Sidekick Publishing, Wanderburg

Wanderburg Has Released a Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Take control of a wandering fortress in Wanderburg, as the game has a free demo available this week as part of Steam Next Fest

Pilot a customizable, roaming castle in a minimalist medieval roguelike adventure.

Devour villages and rivals, expand your fortress, and evolve into a war machine each run.

Unlock siege modules, vehicles, and captains for fresh strategies and endless replay value.

Indie game developer Randwerk and publisher Sidekick Publishing have launched a free demo for their new game, Wanderburg. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a minimalist medieval roguelike title where you literally drive a roaming castle on wheels around the countryside, fortified and armed to the teeth for whatever battle you may encounter. Not to mention using it to devour entire villages, animals, and soldiers to make it bigger, as you build more weapons and machinery to make it a tougher stronghold. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo will be available until March 2 for Steam Next Fest.

Wanderburg

Wanderburg is a minimalist roguelike set in a medieval world of roaming fortresses. Castles hunt, Villages flee. And only the biggest stronghold survives. What begins as a modest moving fortress quickly becomes a growing, devouring war machine that reshapes the battlefield with every run. Roll forward and consume everything in your path. Fleeing villages, wandering flocks and smaller fortresses all feed your growth. Defeat powerful enemy castles to push your evolution further. Your castle does not just upgrade – it expands. Steam-powered siege engines roll beside arcane artillery. Knights ride bicycles into battle. Massive strongholds fire broadsides like warships on land. And somewhere beyond the hills, something bigger is already on the move.

Build your modular arsenal piece by piece. Mount cannons, raise arcane towers staffed with wizards, deploy explosives, and experiment with wildly different builds each run. Between runs, unlock new modules and vehicles that open up fresh strategies and game-breaking combinations. A modular progression system lets you expand your moving fortress with new siege modules and structures, while unlockable vehicles, artifacts and captains between runs steadily widen your strategic options and build variety. Fully playable with mouse, keyboard, or controller and highly optimized for almost anything you throw at it. Ready for potato.

