BrownDust2 Has Launched Onsen Training Update

Neowiz has a new update out now for BrownDust2, taking you on a new event with the Onsen Training featuring a Japanese hot spring location

Article Summary Dive into BrownDust2's Onsen Training, set in a Japanese winter hot spring with new and returning enemies.

Join Ventana and Liberta as they tackle challenges, including Snowy Mountain Tyrant and monkey ambushes.

Explore 30 battles across normal and challenge modes, plus the new mini-game, Onsen Tile Tactics.

Collect exclusive gear and hot spring-themed costumes for Ventana and Liberta available for a limited time.

Neowiz and GAMFS N Co. have released a new update for BrownDust2 this week, as players can dive into the Onsen Training event. The new content will transport you to a Japanese winter hot spring, where players will face returning enemies and a few new enemies. Plus, as always, there are new cosmetics, as Ventana and Liberta will also receive hot spring-themed costumes and exclusive gear. We have the finer details about all of the content for you below.

Onsen Training

Onsen Training takes players to a Japanese winter hot spring, where the story kicks off with protagonist Ventana being rescued by the legendary swordfighter Blade from the Kendo Club. Liberta also joins the adventure. Players can enjoy character quirks and humorous moments as they tackle challenges like monkey ambushes. The update features the return of foes like Giant Rou and the introduction of the colossal hot spring monkey, Snowy Mountain Tyrant. Players can enjoy 30 battles, split between 15 normal and 15 challenge modes. A new mini-game, "Onsen Tile Tactics," is another addition to the story pack and involves quickly clearing puzzle tiles. Exclusive gear and new costumes are also available for Ventana and Liberta. The Onsen Practitioner Ventana costume and gear are available from today until Thursday, Jan. 30. The Onsen Manager Liberta costume and gear will be released afterward and available until Thursday, Feb. 13.

BrownDust2

Experience High-End 2D graphics with overwhelming detail! Enjoy the diverse charms of Live 2D characters drawn by top-tier illustrators, along with beautifully designed fields that add excitement to your adventures. A user-friendly interface optimized for both landscape and vertical screens! Experience a whole new level of immersion as you explore the expanded world. The game pack system evokes the nostalgia of classic console games! Immerse yourself in a thrilling storyline that unfolds in a multi-universe world and discover what lies beyond.

