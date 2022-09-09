Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Omega Shenron

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a few cards from this set that show off more Dragon Ball GT characters.

We have three new cards to show off here. The major feature is the Omega Shenron, Merciless Negativity Z-Awaken card that is meant to be played on top of the Syn Shenron Leader that we showed yesterday. The other cards included in today's peeks show off GT's take on Pan and Super Saiyan 4 Goku.

Now, outside of these previews, we are at the top of a major weekend for DBSCG players. Tomorrow kicks off pre-release events for Dawn of the Z-Legends, which is the first major pre-release for a Zenkai Series set. These events will be held at local game stores that host competitive gameplay. If distributors come through, which has been an issue for some stores with Bandai card games, players will be able to purchase a few packs of the new set and obtain pre-release promo cards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.