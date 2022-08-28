Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn of the Z-Legends: Paikuhan Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some cards featuring Paikuhan (or, as many know him, Pikkon) from the Other World Tournament Saga.

Paikuhan was the anime-only final opponent of Goku's during his tournament in the Other World. He would appear in that saga, briefly during the Buu Saga, and again during the DBZ films Bio Broly and Fusion Reborn. He is used in the expanded material as well, including the Dark Empire Saga where he becomes Super Pikkon. This character was very much a fill-in for Piccolo. He is similar to Piccolo in name, appearance, role in the story, and even outfit. While derivative of Piccolo, I still find Paikuhan to be an interesting a fun character who helped to make the Other World Tournament Saga fun and dynamic. A lot of fans are anti-filler, which I understand to an extent, but I like the filler that was actually narrative-based much more than the "let's dramatically extend this power-up" scenes.

