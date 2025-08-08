Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: RubberBandGames, Wobbly Life

Wobbly Life Receives Space Update With New Release Date

A brand-new update has been released for Wobbly Life, taking players into space, as the game finally has a final release date

Article Summary Wobbly Life launches a free Space Update with cosmic jobs, minigames, and interstellar exploration.

Version 1.0 gets an official release date, arriving September for PC and all major consoles worldwide.

Play solo or with up to 4 friends in online/local co-op, tackling quests, mysteries, and story missions.

Customize your adventure with 20+ jobs, 90+ vehicles, 250+ clothes, pets, houses, and Arcade game modes.

Indie game developer and publisher RubberBandGames dropped a new update for Wobbly Life this week, while confirming the full version's release date. First off, the absolutely free Space Update will take you into the cosmos for a number of different jobs and minigames, as you'll wobble your way through asteroids, comets, a space station, and more. Meanwhile, Version 1.0 is on the horizon, as the team confirmed the game will be fully released for PC and all three major consoles on September 18. 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off more of the space content, as it's live right now.

Wobbly Life

Grandma has kicked you out into the big, wide, Wobbly world, demanding you go and GET A JOB! She would be so proud if you could earn some money and get your own house one day! It's time to start earning and living your best Wobbly Life! Let's start exploring! Almost everything is interactive – grab, play, and experiment in a world filled with props, mini-games, and surprises. Experience the joy of individual quests and shared adventures with up to 4 players in online or local co-op, all in one fantastical world. Embark on story missions, each offering unique rewards through satisfying puzzles and challenges. Unveil the mysteries of the tropical island, uncover the mountain's secrets, delve into hidden caves…

The Wobbly Museum has lost all its artifacts! Maybe you can help? Buy treasure maps and solve clues to find all the Museums' lost treasures and unlock fun rewards. Make grandma happy and go get that job! Earn money by choosing from +20 exciting jobs, each bringing their new unique challenges. From pizza delivery to firefighting, taxi driver to disco dancer… your wobbly dream job is waiting for you. Once you've fattened up your bank account why not go on a shopping spree? Visit the Pet Shop to buy a faithful companion, buy and unlock +250 clothes items and choose from +90 different vehicles. When you've really made the big bucks, you can even buy a house: from a wooden shack to a huge fancy mansion, Wobbly Island has a home for everyone, whatever your taste! Want to take a break from the Wobbly Island?

Try out the Arcade mode! Discover four new game modes: Trash Zone, Hide & Seek, Wobble Run, and Sandbox. Each has customizable settings for you to play with, multiple mini-games, and new areas to have fun in! Create your own Wobbly Life content and share it with players across the World in the Steam Workshop. Prefer to explore rather than create? Dive into an ever-growing library of creative wonders from our Wobbly community.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!