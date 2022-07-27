Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Pan Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another Leader from the set.

It's Pan as depicted in Dragon Ball GT. While GT often depicted Gohan's scrappy daughter as a damsel in distress, she gets her chance to shine as a badass here. The Leader Front shows Pan charging up her attack, both arms spread, while the Awaken side sees her bring both hands together to deliver her mighty ki blast.

Now, I'm open to the new style of in-your-face artwork that we are seeing in Zenkai Cards but I appreciate that the more detailed and rendered style of Leaders has remained the same. Leaders, to me, are a card type that makes opening packs more fun. Generally, a DBSCG opening is a hunt for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. However, I also like to hunt for the parallel foil versions of Leaders, which end up looking very cool due to the art style used on this card type.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.