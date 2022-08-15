Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Piccolo Jr. Z-Awaken

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card that will act as a power-up to the King Piccolo cards that we previewed yesterday.

The O.G. Dragon Ball focus continues, this time with Piccolo Jr., Vengeful Awakening. This is a Z-Awaken card which is meant for players to put on top of a Leader's Awaken side. For collectors, this narratively tells the story of how King Piccolo's appearance and eventual defeat led to who would initially be known as Piccolo Jr. This started off one of the greatest anime character arcs of all time, with Piccolo Jr. emerging as a villain. He would later become a rival to Goku and then the unlikely trainer and guardian of Gohan. It would be his relationship with Gohan that taught Piccolo the power of love, turning him from a vicious competitor into a great protector of the world and the people in it.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.