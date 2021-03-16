Elex Reveals New Mobile PvP Mobile Game The Walking Dead: Survivors

Publisher Elex in partnership with Skybound Entertainment has announced a new mobile PvP title in The Walking Dead: Survivors. This brand new mobile strategy game, based in the TWD universe, will throw you into a unique survival situation where you play as iconic characters from the comics and series. You'll use each character's skills to build your town to fend off other players and hordes of walkers, each one with their own attributes and skillsets that are broken down by Combat and Development. Combat characters will fight in battles while Development characters will prove the town to make it stronger and fully protected. ensure it's fully protected. You'll get to choose from prominent characters such as Rick, Maya, Vayne, Glenn, Dwight, and many more to be announced. The game isn't set to launch until Summer 2021, but you can read up more on it below and pre-register for the game here.

In The Walking Dead: Survivors, there are three types of Fighters: Melee, Sharpshooters, and Cavalry. Each category has ten tiers to upgrade to, which makes every fighter stronger along the way. All Combat Survivors can be trained and promoted to positions of power, making strategy the most important aspect of battle. Survival in TWD Universe – Encounter iconic IP characters like Rick, Michonne, and Glenn. Live through classic moments and visit fan favourite locations within the world. Build up your camp, recruit your team, and grow your reputation as a leader.

Community Management – Tasks are vital to maintaining your camp and crucial for survival. Gather supplies, farm, train, explore, fight enemies, recruit new heroes, and tend to your group's medical needs. Each survivor has unique attributes and skills specific to certain tasks. As a camp leader, it's your job to assign the right survivors to the proper tasks.

Settlement Siege – Your camp is in constant threats of walker hordes, so you'll have to build up your defences accordingly. Strengthen your walls, place obstacles, set up the survivors' formation, and trigger the survivors' skills strategically to protect your settlement from the walker horde and the outlaw survivors!

Clans – Walkers were just the initial threat, but Negan and his gang of Saviours are the real threat! Team up with other players to form Clans. Build various clan buildings across the region to gain more territories and strengthen your forces to defeat Negan!

Exploration – Exploring the area around your settlement is the key to unlocking new locations, characters, items, resources, and even learning more about the world. Where to explore? Who to send? What to do once you get there? These are choices that you will have to make as the leader.