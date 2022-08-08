Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Piccolo & Oolong

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more Z-Cards featuring some of the franchise's longest-running characters.

Here we have Piccolo and Oolong Zenkai cards that utilize the in-your-face artwork style that we have seen appearing on this card type ever since it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Much like the Videl and Future Mai Z-Cards that I previewed yesterday, these two cards are promos. That means that they will not be able to be found in booster packs of the upcoming Dawn of the Z-Warriors set but rather through a usual method that actually clears up a mystery before. The upcoming Zenkai Series Starter decks that we have been previewing here at Bleeding Cool come with a Zenkai Pack. Until now, we didn't know what those were. Well, the announcement for these promos suggests that these cards can be found randomly inserted into Starter Decks. I believe that the Zenkai Packs will be one-card packs featuring these promo cards.

