Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: SSB Goku SCR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards; otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take at the second SCR of this set that has been revealed.

This set has three Secret Rares, and we have seen one up to now. The first one that was revealed featured Bardock. Now, we're getting the second SCR, and it features Super Saiyan Blue Goku using Kaio-Ken. Now… I think this is the most important reveal of the set so far by a huge stretch. Dawn of the Z-Legends has a God Rare. God Rares, or GDRs, are excessively rare (think one in every 36 booster boxes at best, possibly much higher) versions of Secret Rares with alternate art. Only one other set, Realm of the Gods, has a God Rare in the form of SSB Vegeta. I think that this SSB Goku card is a shoo-in to become the second-ever God Rare in DBSCG. I'm making this prediction now, and I'm eager to see what the art looks like if I end up being correct.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.