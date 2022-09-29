Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Ultimate Gohan

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards featuring fan-favorite Saiyans.

To the left, we have Gohan in his Ultimate (or Mystic) form, which sees him wearing the Kai outfit. This arc saw Gohan's latent power awaken in a major way. Ever since the Cell Games, when Gohan broke through the limits no one else could, his storyline has been about taking a few steps back, then a few forward, then a leap back, then a leap forward, on repeat. That was true of the Buu Saga, when Vegeta marked that Gohan was weaker as an almost fully grown adult than he was when he fought Cell as a boy, which was followed by Gohan obtaining his Ultimate form. This was true of Dragon Ball Super, when Gohan's focus on studies left him unable to defend Earth, which eventually led to him training in his Ultimate form to compete in the Tournament of Power. And now, finally, it seems to have happened definitively in the latest film, Super Hero, which sees him finally ascent beyond Ultimate.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.