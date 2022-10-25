Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Android 17 & 18

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more android-focused cards from the set.

The Red-colored section of Fighter's Ambition largely focuses on the non-canon movie Super Android 13! That film's main battle is the three Super Saiyans at the time (Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks) battling Androids 13, 14, and 15. Dragon Ball Super Card Game spices up the set by throwing in some cards inspired by the canonical Android Saga, which introduced today's featured characters: Android 17 and Android 18. These two started out as a huge incoming threat, but both eventually reformed and became heroes. They are both common features in DBSCG sets due to their popularity as characters both during their villain days and into their current heroic redemption arcs.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.