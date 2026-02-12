Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Moltres, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Kalos

Moltres Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature Moltres in Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Kalos event, which is building to the GO Tour Kalos: Global.

Article Summary Moltres returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event—catch it before it leaves!

Top counters include Mega Diancie, Shadow Rhyperior, Mega Tyranitar, Rampardos, and other Rock types.

Defeat Moltres with as few as two trainers—use powered-up Rock Pokémon for the best results in raids.

Shiny Moltres odds are about 1 in 20; weather-boosted 100% IV CP is 2475—good luck catching yours!

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Moltres, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Moltres Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Moltres counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Moltres with efficiency.

Glimmora: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Stonjourner: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Moltres can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Moltres will have a CP of 1980 in normal weather conditions and 2475 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

