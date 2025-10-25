Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Limit Zero Breakers, paris games week, VIC Game Studios

Limit Zero Breakers Confirms Paris Games Week Appearance

If you happen to be in France for Paris Games Week in a few days, you'll be able to try a demo of Limit Zero Breakers at the event

Article Summary Limit Zero Breakers will have a playable demo at Paris Games Week, offering hands-on action RPG gameplay.

Experience anime-inspired visuals and real-time combat with combos, dodges, parries, and cinematic finishers.

Join 3-player co-op raids to take down colossal bosses and uncover the secrets of the continent Seraphia.

Unravel a gripping story featuring adventurers, airships, forgotten realms, and the mythical Library of the Gods.

NCSOFT and VIC Game Studios confirmed that they will bring their latest game, Limit Zero Breakers, to Paris Games Week in a few days, as attendees will get to play a bit of the game. This will be your first chance to try out the anime-inspired action RPG, as you'll have a limited demo to try out with a small section of the early part of the game. No word yet on when we'll see more, or any release window plans. But you can check out the latest trailer here.

Limit Zero Breakers

Limit Zero Breakers follows the thrilling story of a team of adventurers, i.e. Breakers, who explore a fragmented, corrupted world to hunt down giant deadly monsters. As they sail through the skies in a powerful airship in search of the mythic 'Library of the Gods', they'll build up a dynamic team to confront this new unrestrained power. In each battle, players will unleash stylish attacks and combinations against massive creatures in ancient dungeons to restore peace to the continent of Seraphia.

Step into a playable anime, where every frame is filled with emotion and energy. A real-time action RPG with anime aesthetics and thrilling boss hunts at its core. Time your dodges. Nail your parries. Land crushing counterattacks. Activate Break Mode to trigger cinematic finishers and turn every fight into a personal triumph. Your rhythm. Your action. Trigger relentless, explosive elemental reactions in battle with no limits on combinations. Combine opposing or harmonizing elements to create powerful skill chains.

Team up with two other players in thrilling 3-player boss raids. Combine your powers to take down colossal enemies and uncover the secrets hidden deep within Seraphia. Each Breaker boards the Weaverwhale in search of their own wish. Journey across floating ruins and forgotten realms, chasing the legends said to grant any desire. In a world shaped by gods and ruled by angels, legends speak of the "Archives of the Gods"—a vault said to grant any wish. A Breaker girl aboard the airship Weaverwhale encounters a boy with no memory. Their story unfolds through cinematic cutscenes and emotional arcs.

