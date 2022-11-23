Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Black Masked Saiyan

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another pair of Super Rares from Fighter's Ambition.

Today's Super Rares include Black Masked Saiyan, Assassin from the Darkness SR and Beerus, Airy Annihilator SR.

In the expanded universe including Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Dragon Ball Online, and other promotional storylines, Masks are a tool used by the demons of the Dark Empire to control people. It is mostly Saiyans that fall victim to this. Xeno Bardock becomes the Masked Saiyan, Xeno Vegeta becomes the Black Masked Saiyan as pictured above, and Xeno King Vegeta would become the Dark-Masked King. Other characters include the controlled Broly Dark, Super 17 as Masked Android, and Goku Black as Crimson-Masked Saiyan. The Masks also increase power along with this control, allowing the Masked Saiyan Bardock to unlock Super Saiyan 3.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.