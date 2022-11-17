Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Bulma

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out some more cards from the Green-colored section of Fighter's Ambition.

The version of Bulma depicted in Bulma, in Search of Dragon Balls is taken from Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This shows Bulma begin her quest to wish for cosmetic enhancements via the Dragon Balls. This later ramps up in the next film, Super Hero, which then sees her essentially wish for a Shenron-given BBL. Bulma ends up wishing for a bigger butt while Vegeta is away, while Piccolo goes ahead and wishes for an upgrade to his strength.

We also have a Great Saiyaman card featuring Gohan in his super hero persona delivering a devastating punch.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.