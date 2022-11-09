Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Gohan & Piccolo SR

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Yellow-colored section of Fighter's Ambition.

These two Super Rare cards pair Dragon Ball's fan-favorite father and son duo, and I'm not talking Goku and Gohan. Gohan and Piccolo, the unlikely step-dad figure. These two started out as unwilling pupils and unlikely mentor, but the young warrior ended up teaching the once-evil Piccolo what it was like to have a friend. This led to Piccolo's heroic sacrifice to save Gohan during the Saiyan Saga, which cemented his switch from villain to hero forever. Since then, Piccolo has been there for Gohan as part of the family, taking the role of babysitter to his daughter Pan, life coach, friend, and, once again in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, mentor.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.