Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition Promos: Cooler & Beerus

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we get into our final preview from Fighter's Ambition.

These are Winner Cards, which are given in Winner Packs to… well, winners of competitive games at tournament-official hobby shops. Meta-Cooler, Infinite Terror features one of the Meta-Coolers run by the Meta-Cooler Core from the Z-era film Return of Cooler. The film was the sequel to Cooler's Revenge and focused on Frieza's non-canonical brother whose remains fused with the Gete Star to create this army of seemingly unstoppable robots made in his image. Beerus, Divine Destroyer's Advent features the God of Destruction that debuted as the villain of the first film that ushered in the Super era who later became a major ally of the Z-Warriors.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.