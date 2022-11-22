Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Purple-Haired Bulma

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out some more cards from Fighter's Ambition.

Today's previews feature quite the spread of characters. First, we have Bulma in her classic, purple-haired depiction from the earliest days of Dragon Ball. Android 8, the first-ever Red Ribbon numbered Android that we have come across in the series, features on another card. Then, we have Son Goku in his Dragon Ball GT gi after he had been mistakenly wished back to being a kid. Bulma's purple hair is a terrific inclusion here, as Bulma's hair color has shifted through the series but Akira Toriyama himself committed to purple throughout the manga. This is why Trunks later had purple hair in the series, which was then unfortunately shifted to blue to match Bulma's current anime depiction.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.