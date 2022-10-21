Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Saiyan Warriors

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more Saiyan-focused cards from this set.

Man, say what you want about the non-canon films, but this right here was quite an era! Super Android 13! remains the focus on the Red-colored section of Fighter's Ambition, and the coolest part about this focus is the space that Super Saiyans get to shine. The movies never fit fully into the series' canon, but this takes place in a sort of in-between, couldn't-really-happen timeline after Trunks' return to fight the androids and Vegeta's reveal that he, too, has become Super Saiyan. The movies gave us what-if-style stories that allowed us to spend more time in some of the richest eras in the series.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.