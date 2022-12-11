Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: SS Broly SPRs

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out some Special Rares associated with Fighter's Ambition.

Broly SPRs! The version of Broly seen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which took the basis of the character from the Z-era non-canonical movies and rebooted him, is depicted in this artwork. This Broly is not the psychotic villain seen in those original movies. Instead, the canonical Broly is actually a kind-hearted, caring Saiyan who is known to lose his shit, going berserk. When Broly turns Super Saiyan, he taps into the Legendary Super Saiyan form with the green hair that we saw Kale become during the Tournament of Power on the left. Terrific cards here.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.