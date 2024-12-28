Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 663 Games, Aztecs The Last Sun, Play2Chill

Aztecs The Last Sun Has Released Free Steam Demo

Aztecs The Last Sun has a free playable demo out now on Steam, giving players a taste of the new strategic city-builder title

Article Summary Experience Aztec city-building in the free demo of Aztecs The Last Sun on Steam now.

Play as the ruler of Tenochtitlan and guide your society to prosperity or chaos.

Manage economic, military, and religious growth accurately from history.

Balance city management with strategic choices to honor the gods and thrive.

Indie game developers Play2Chill and publisher 663 Games have released a free demo for their upcoming game, Aztecs The Last Sun, as it's available now on Steam. The game is a mix between a city-building strategy game and a city manager, as you take on the role of the ruler of the great city-state of Tenochtitlan. Will you be able to bring up your society or send them into a dark era of chaos? We have more info and a trailer here to check out before you try the demo, with the game eyeing 2025 for some kind of release.

Aztecs The Last Sun

The Aztecs — a Mesoamerican culture that flourished for three great centuries, dominating vast stretches of land in the area and creating a society unique in world history. It was a gifted and wise nation, rich in complex traditions and beliefs. Now, you will become an Aztec and do everything you can to make history remember your people. Aztecs The Last Sun is a simulator of building a city set between the 13th and 16th century CE. The player takes on the role of the ruler responsible for building and bringing to splendor the magnificent Tenochtitlan city-state. This amazing architectural wonder was historically located on an island in the middle of Lake Texcoco. This in itself will represent a technological and economic challenge for the player, who will have to provide food for his people and maintain a permanent trade connection with the outside world.

The game perfectly combines three different aspects of city management. The player must take care of the economic, military and religious growth of the city-state. All features of the game have been prepared with great care to make the fun experience as faithful as possible from a historical perspective. Invest in culture and erect buildings, build mighty army and make human sacrifices to the gods. The gods will surely repay you when hard times come.

