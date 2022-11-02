Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: SS Broly Z-Awaken

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Fighter's Ambition featuring the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly.

The cards pictured above feature the green-haired Legendary Super Saiyan Broly on a Z-Awaken card and a Super Rare. The SS Broly, Awakened Might Z-Awaken is meant to power-up from the Broly Leader that we spotlighted in yesterday's preview of Fighter's Ambition from DBSCG. Then, the SS Broly, Full Power Frenzy SR is a Super Rare from the set. Both depict the canonical Broly as seen in the DBS: Broly movie written by Akira Toriyama himself. This film seemed very much like Toriyama's love letter to the DBZ-era non-canon films, as he reimagined aspects not only of the original Broly character but also Bardock's origin and Gogeta's debut appearance.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.