Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Teen Goten & Trunks

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out some more cards from Fighter's Ambition.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed that Goten and Trunks, who had up until that point had the same character designs used since their first appearance in the early Buu Saga, had finally been aged up to teenagers. The series has established that Saiyans have growth spurts rather than a natural, progressive growth, creating an in-universe reason for this quirk of character design. I'm wondering where we will see Super Hero fall when the anime returns, as there are still arcs that are meant to take place before the events of the film. Will the timeline be tweaked so that we can continue with these designs, or will the anime simply fill in the time between the Tournament of Power and Super Hero?

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.