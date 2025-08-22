Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crushed In Time, Draw Me A Pixel

Become Time Traveling Detectives in Crushed In Time

There Is No Game is getting a spin-off title, as you'll solve mysteries through history in Crushed In Time, set for a 2026 release

Article Summary Crushed In Time is a new meta-mystery adventure from Draw Me A Pixel, creators of There Is No Game.

Play as Sherlock and Watson, traveling through time to solve a missing character mystery.

Innovative point-and-click gameplay lets players push, pull, stretch, and interact beyond simple clicks.

Enjoy quirky humor, vibrant visuals, and behind-the-scenes moments in game development’s wildest ride.

Indie game developer and publisher Draw Me A Pixel has revealed a new spin-off title of There Is No Game, which they call Crushed In Time. The game has you playing as Sherlock and Watson, with the help of others, traveling through the ages and solving mysteries in a very meta kind of way. You can check out the teaser trailer here and more inf about the game below, as it will arrive foe PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android sometime in 2026.

Crushed In Time

Crushed in Time brings fans a brand-new meta-mystery that follows beloved characters from the original title, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, as they search to find a missing character from their just-launched video game. Travel through time while visiting different stages of the game's own production and solve the mystery in this whimsical, thoughtful adventure full of trippy visuals and unique point-and-click puzzle design that makes the gameplay much more fun and accessible to a wider audience.

Visit various stages of game production and go behind the scenes of development with this meta-adventure inspired by Through the Looking Glass featuring totally "elastic" gameplay and a fully voiced VO cast. An adventure this quirky features matching eclectic visuals – an inviting cartoon art style awaits as players explore the vibrant 2D world of a game's development… or is it 3D? Just what is a "polygon" anyway? Why are things so stretchy here?

Think like a detective and use the, erm…unusual…tools provided to progress through time and crack this case, including an irreverent twist on the point-and-click genre that lets players manipulate objects and the environment through more than just clicks. Interact with objects and characters by pushing, pulling, stretching and yoinking rather than simply clicking, adding a layer of experimentation and interest on top of the genre's brain-teasing mechanics and touching narratives surrounding the characters. With unconventional problems that require even more unconventional solutions, Crushed in Time will leave players with a world begging to be toyed with in new and inventive ways.

