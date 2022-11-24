Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition Villains: Broly & Frieza

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out some Villainous Threat cards from Fighter's Ambition.

Fighter's Ambition sure is interesting. Not only do we get a new kind of campaign rare with Son Gohan Rares, but we also get the Villainous Threat cards. These cards feature an iconic, somewhat painterly depiction of a classic villain with inky colors around them themed to the color-type the card bears. SS Broly, Villainous Threat features the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly from the Toriyama-written, canonical Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. While Broly was an antagonist in the film due to his loss of control as he went into berserk mode, he's certainly not a villain and never was. That sets him apart from the non-canonical version of Broly from the Z movies who was a sadistic psychopath. The other card featured today is Golden Frieza, whose gleaming golden skin vibes well with the Yellow-colored theme.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.