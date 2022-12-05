Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Villains: Cooler

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another Villainous Threat from Fighter's Ambition.

Here we are with another movie-themed villain on a Villainous Threat card. This is from the multi-colored section of Fighter's Ambition, blending elements of red-type cards and blue-type cards which makes the smoky color palette of the artwork quite stunning. In the movies, this non-canonical form was introduced as a fifth form of the Frieza race that Frieza himself hadn't unlocked, establishing Cooler as a stronger villain to give Goku and friends a powerful post-Namek threat. However, the canonical series would later go on to introduce the actual next transformations in the Frieza race, with Frieza revealing a fifth Golden form in the anime followed by a Black form in the manga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.