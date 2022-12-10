Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Xeno Goku & Fin

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check some cards from the Black-colored section of Fighter's Ambition.

Just as in the previous series block titled Unison Warrior Series, the new Zenkai Series has dedicated its Black-colored section to Xenoverse characters seen in the promotional anime, manga, and games Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Son Goku, Evolution Awaits depicts Xeno Goku. Xeno Goku is quite a lot like the standard universe Goku with differences being that he experienced both the canonical Dragon Ball Z events as well as the movie events and GT events. The split in time was with Super, which Xeno Goky did not experience. Xeno Goku actually ends up meeting the regular Dragon Ball Super Universe Goku in the promotional storylines.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.