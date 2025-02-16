Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: R6S, rainbow six: siege

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals What's Coming For Year 10 Season 1

The latest operator has been revealed for Rainbow Six Siege, as the team prepares to enter the first season of the game's tenth year

Article Summary Rainbow Six Siege Year 10 kicks off with Operation Prep Phase and new Attacker Rauora.

Meet Rauora, with a unique D.O.M. Launcher that deploys bulletproof panels in doorways.

Rauora's loadout includes 417 rifle or M249, and the new Reaper MK2 machine pistol.

Rauora's gadget allows tactical adaptation, giving Attackers a strategic edge.

Ubisoft held a special livestream for Rainbow Six Siege this afternoon, as they revealed the first piece of content coming for the first season of Year 10. First off, the game is getting a new operator named Rauora who will join the Attacker's side of things. Her new gadget is the D.O.M. Launcher, which deploys bulletproof panels in doorways and will completely change several levels in the game when activated. She will be a part of Operation Prep Phase, the official name of Season 1, and as you can tell by the name, it will be the start of a new era of R6S. The rest will be released on March 13 at 10am PT for a special Siege X Showcase held live in Atlanta, Georgia, where they will go over what they're calling "the biggest transformation in the game's history." For now, here's more details on the character.

Rainbow Six Siege – Rauora

Rauora hails from New Zealand and brings a powerful pair of primary weapons into the fray: the 417 designated marksman rifle or the M249 light machinegun. As her secondary weapon, she packs the GSH-18 9mm pistol or the new Reaper MK2 machine pistol. The Reaper is equipped with a red dot sight and an extended magazine, making Rauora very dangerous indeed in close quarters combat. Smoke grenades or breach charges round out her kit.

The D.O.M. Launcher

Rauora's gadget is the Deployable Omnilink Mesh (D.O.M.) Launcher is a bulletproof smart cover system that deploys exclusively in doorways. When Rauora takes aim at a doorway, an on-screen icon indicates when she has a valid target and can fire the gadget. Once the projectile reaches the door, it attaches and deploys a bulletproof panel that reaches all the way to the ground. This is unusual for Siege as there is usually room for drones to pass underneath barricades, but the smart cover panel can sense when a drone is nearby; it will then lift the panel slightly and allowing the drone to pass through before fully closing once more.

With her bulletproof barriers, Rauora is able to block enemy lines of sight and obstruct their movement, and she can deploy them relatively safely from range. But what if she and her allies want to get through? There's a rectangular trigger at the top of the panel that appears on both sides of the door. The trigger remains locked unless any Operator comes near it, at which point it will unlock and open. If someone shoots the trigger, then the panel door will open. If the door is open and you shoot the trigger, it closes.

Tactical Adaptation

Both Attackers and Defenders can interact with the panel to open or close the barrier, but the attacking team does have a few advantages. First, when the panel is first deployed or has just closed, the trigger locks Defenders out for a short time; their presence will not open it, only the Attackers' will. Second, the door operates significantly faster when triggered by an Attacker. These two tactical timing advantages give Attackers the power to dictate the pace around the panels, hopefully catching their enemies off-guard.

Whether you're walling off doors for cover as your team enters the building, closing down flanking routes as you advance on-site, or fortifying your post-plant defenses, Rauora's ability to act as a one-woman renovation team can have a profound impact on the flow of combat. Team her up with Ying or Fuze, and her panels can help you pack a real punch. Keep in mind that they are bulletproof but not explosion-proof. Or Oryx-proof. They can't knock a Castle barricade out of place, and they can't work properly under the influence of Tubarão's Zoto Canister. Even Jäger's ADS can stop them before they get started, so be smart about how and when you deploy them.

