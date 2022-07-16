Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku: Intensive Training

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that recreates another great moment from Dragon Ball Z.

The card title "Intensive Training Son Goku" could be applied to almost any era of Dragon Ball Z. It's funny to look back at Z sometimes, because one of the major differences between that era and the current Super era of anime and manga is that Goku is now just… here. In Z, it was almost as if Toriyama refused to feature an arc without an extended wait for Goku who was always either training, sick, or dead. Sometimes a mixture of the two. We did get a hint of this during Super early on as well when Goku was training on Beerus's planet while Freiza kicked everyone's ass on Earth, but the rest of the series has kept Goku on the frontlines.

That is, until the upcoming movie Super Hero.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.