Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 Raises $2.44 Million

Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 concludfed last night, as the organization raised over $2.44 Million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation

Speedrunners tackled classics and new games, with standout runs including a Resident Evil 2 Remake Guitar Hero run.

Major upcoming Games Done Quick events include Back to Black in February and Frost Fatals in March 2026.

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised over $59.8 million for global charities with annual speedrun events.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 has come to an end in the wee hours of this morning, as the organization has raised over $2.44 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The annual video game speedrunning marathon event took place this year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from January 4-10, performing dozens of speedrunning challenges in front of in-person attendees, as well as being broadcast across Twitch and YouTube, where they also collected donations to both channels. We have the official summary from them below, as we now eye the next event Being Back To Black in February followed by Frost Fatals 2026 this March, and eventually coming back with Summer Games Done Quick in July.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 Recap

Games new and old were raced through by talented speedrunners, with creative incentives and challenges helping drive donations. Highlights included a Resident Evil 2 Remake run played entirely on a Guitar Hero controller, a 70-person relay race of Super Mario 64, a Mario Kart World free roam challenge, a packed room of French-styled cosplayers during Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and a point-to-point race between two trucks in American Truck Simulator that elicited roars from the crowd. Every run is archived on the official Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $59.8 million for charities worldwide, including Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Malala Fund, and Organization for Autism Research. More Games Done Quick events are on the way. Back to Black, GDQ's speedrunning event organized by the Black in a Flash community, returns for its second annual showcase February 5-8. Frost Fatals will run completely online via its Twitch channel from March 8 to 16, organized by GDQ's all-women and femmes speedrunning community. Summer Games Done Quick returns to Minneapolis July 5-11 to benefit Doctors Without Borders, and in 2027, Awesome Games Done Quick moves to Atlanta, Georgia, running January 3-9.

