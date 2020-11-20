Ad Council & Square Enix Partner Up For Love Has No Labels Campaign

Square Enix has partnered with the Ad Council for a new campaign called Love Has No Labels featuring Marvel's Avengers. The digital-first national marketing and PSA campaign aim to focus on one of the game's biggest themes, which is "united we are powerful". The website contains resources and actions that will help people create more inclusive and accepting spaces within their communities, all while using the Avengers as an example. The campaign comes with a new promo featuring Twitch gamers in a show of solidarity for the message, including BrolyLegs, FaZe Ewok, Mica Burton, Parris Lilly, and Stella Chuu. You can read more about the campaign and see the promo below.

"During a time when we can't physically be with one another, many have found joy and comfort in connecting with others around the world through gaming. We are thrilled to collaborate with Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix to foster connection and inspire millions to come together and celebrate their differences through the inspiring story of the Marvel's Avengers game." said Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman. "Everyone's superpower is unique, but what unites us all is the power to create a more accepting and inclusive world."

"Gamers are a diverse group of passionate people of all types, many of whom are used to being misjudged based on identity labels," said Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics. "The goal for the campaign with Ad Council is to have us get to know one another on a deeper level and uncover our shared humanity. Our hope is that we can create real, lasting connections and a more accepting world through conversations about who we really are."

In an epic single player story and multiplayer game, Marvel's Avengers introduces us to Kamala Khan – or Ms. Marvel – as the lead protagonist whose journey to reassemble the Avengers leads her to embrace her powers, becoming an Avenger herself. Kamala Khan was first realized in the comics by writer G. Willow Wilson, artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker in 2013. She's played by Sandra Saad in the Marvel's Avengers game. Her role as the point-of-view character for the game's core narrative puts the spotlight on Marvel's first-ever Muslim female Super Hero to lead her own comic series. Marvel's Avengers offers players a truly rich experience and combines the single player-focused Reassemble story campaign with the ongoing Avengers Initiative's expanding universe, which take the Avengers around the world and beyond. Each mission in the Reassemble campaign is designed to showcase one or more Super Hero's unique abilities, while the Avengers Initiative missions can be played solo with your own custom AI team or with a group of up to four players* as any Super Hero in the player's roster.