Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: Exploiting Weakness

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta that features… well, Vegeta.

In addition to this spotlight, Bandai has also announced plans for San Diego Comic-Con, beginning today. They write:

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game is coming to San Diego Comic Con! https://en.dragon-ball-official.com/special/sdcc2022/ Come to the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina (open to the public) from July 21 to 24, 2022 to try out the new ZENKAI Series before anyone else! More info to come!

The latest episode of DBSCG Direct breaks down more info on the appearance. You can watch it here.

This means that soon, we will switch our coverage from History of Vegeta and History of Son Goku to the upcoming Zenkai Series launch.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.