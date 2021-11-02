Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Fused Warrior Vegito

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

First up, we have "Vegito, Super Warrior Reborn" and "Senzu Bean." Vegito was originally a promo card, coded P-065 and will be of Common rarity in Mythic Booster. The Senzu Bean card, coded BT1-053 was from the very first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set ever released, Galactic Battle, and will also be of Common rarity in Mythic Booster. The Senzu Bean card depicts a controversial moment from the Cell Games when Goku provided Cell with a Senzu Bean in order to ensure he fights Gohan in top form. This was seen as a reckless move for Goku who was betting it all on his son, and speaks to that intense sense of competition that Saiyans have when it comes to combat. The gold aura on both of these cards, particularly the Vegito, gives the sense that these will have foil like Super Rares. I'm wondering how the non-foil versions of these cards will look.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.