Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Gogeta Goes SS Blue

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

One of the most interesting things that Dragon Ball Super has done as it brings new, Akira Toriyama-penned stories into the Dragon Ball canon is adapt previously non-canon characters. Gogeta was originally a character that couldn't really happen as we initially saw it. Gogeta debuted in Fusion Reborn, arguably the best DBZ-era film due to its intense and almost tender depiction of Goku and Vegeta's rivalry. This film, like many of the anime's films, contradicted what was going on in the main storyline. In the film, Vegeta is dead, Goku is back in Other World, Gohan is on Earth and not with the Kais, everyone else isn't fighting Buu, and Buu is nowhere to be seen. (That doesn't stop me from a decades-long attempt to try to trick my mind into fitting this one in, though.) Dragon Ball Super had a different take on the films, with the latest installment Broly meant to be an official part of the series' story that fits in with purposeful intent. The film adapts not only Broly from the non-canon films but also Gogeta, who makes his first appearance here with the ability to turn Super Saiyan Blue.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.