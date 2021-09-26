Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Senzu Bean & Gogeta

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has announced the contents of its Mythic Booster. This product, announced for release in November 2021, is in fact the reprint set that Bandai has previously confirmed would offer collectors and players the chance to access older, out-of-print, and valuable cards from older sets. This will not be a straight reprint, though, and will instead include different artwork on every single card, making this something of a new set in and of itself. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game offers new information on the upcoming Mythic Booster, I will break down the news and previews from a collector's perspective.

These cards have me interested to see more here. The information for this set lists a small selection of Super Rares, but some of Bandai's wording makes me think that this set's parallel foils will actually have a Super Rare-style of stamped, textured foil. Just take a look at the golden aura on both this Senzu Bean and SS3 Gogeta card. Both are done in the style of the recent Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box cards, where cards could be pulled either in standard form or with the aura in gold, textured foil. To me, if that's going to be the case, I'm thinking that the Mythic Booster will be even more of a premium product than we've imagined. As far as the artwork here, the SS3 Gogeta is badass but somewhat standard in style and pose for the DBSCG. The Senzu Been card shows Goku looking a bit weird, but I think that may be the artist struggling with depicting Goku during the time leading up to the Cell Games in Dragon Ball Z when he and Gohan were practicing staying in Super Saiyan form all the time. That time showed Goku with the character's standard "not angry" eyes that we didn't normally see when he was transformed. I think that's what's going on here, so I'm not too worried about the set's art direction.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Mythic Booster reprint set will release in November 2021, the same month as the next main expansion, Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Saiyan Showdown. Stay tuned for more previews of the cards as well as openings and reviews of related products when the Mythic Booster comes out.