Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Dabura & Babidi

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

We're coming to the end of the Majin Buu-inspired section of Power Absorbed, with tomorrow's previews moving away from the Yellow-colored cards and to the Krillin and Android 18-inspired Blue-colored section. We're ending with two cards featuring characters from early in the Majin Buu Saga: Babidi, who is pulling all of the strings as the evil wizard at the center of Buu's resurrection, and Dabura, who is King of the Demon Realm. Dabura has had an interesting run in the alternate universe Dark Empire Saga content, which delves a lot more into the Demon mythology.

