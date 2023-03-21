Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Deck Majin Vegeta Dragon Ball Super Card Game has released the new set Power Absorbed along with the Majin Vegeta-themed Proud Warrior Starter Deck.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from yet another set of deck cards that will release alongside of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has officially released a new Starter Deck: Proud Warrior. Even without seeing the box art and cards above, the title is likely enough to expose this as a Vegeta-themed deck. In fact, this is Majin Vegeta. The Starter Deck is headed up by a Vegeta Leader showing his Buu-era garb. Flip it over to the Awaken side to reveal SS Vegeta, Fighting Instincts. The Proud Warrior Starter Deck also comes with a Z-Awaken card, Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Emotions Unleashed, which can be played on top of the Leader. This Z-Awaken shows the Saiyan Prince in his Super Saiyan 2 Majin Vegeta form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.