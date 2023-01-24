Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Dende & Hercule Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Power Absorbed gives the spotlights to Z-Warrior legends like Goku & Vegeta as well as supporters like Dende.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The focus on the climactic battle with Majin Buu continues, now moving to the supporting cast. While Goku and Vegeta were duking it out with Kid Buu for the fate of the world, Dende and Mr. Satan both played major roles. Dende is the one who suggests that the heroes use the Dragon Balls from New Namek after Kid Buu blows up Planet Earth, essentially saving existence with his intellect. Then, Mr. Satan is on the frontlines as well, coaching the newly revived people of Earth to give Goku their energy for his final, decisive Spirit Bomb.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.