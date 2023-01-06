Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Goku From Prison Planet

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at another card from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Today's cards feature Super Saiyan Son Goku and Fu. The Super Saiyan Son Goku card actually looks more like Goku is utilizing Super Saiyan 2 here due to his spikier hair and the bolts of lightning cracking through his aura, which is actually for good reason. Super Saiyan Berserk is its own Super Dragon Ball Heroes-exclusive form that happens when a Saiyan is corrupted by an Evil Aura. In the anime version of this, from which the cards are based, Goku is utilizing Super Saiyan 2 when he is corrupted. In the anime, it's actually Golden Cooler who frees Goku of his corruption. I wonder if we will get Golden Cooler cards in this set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.