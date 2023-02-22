Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: GT Z-Awakens Dragon Ball Super Card Game features more GT characters in the Power Absorbed expansion including Oob, Goku, Android 18, & more.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

After a slew of cards focusing on Super 17, the second of three main Dragon Ball GT villains after Baby and before Syn Shenron, the Green-colored section of Power Absorbed opens up to show a boarder GT focus. Son Goku gets a Z-Awaken to play over the Goku Leader with Full Strength Kamehameha. Goku, in his diminutive GT appearance, also gets two more cards in this selection of previews. A Zenkai card goes to Android 18, who has quite a strong presence in this set. Then, we get a bit of a left-field card featuring Oob, the reincarnation of Kid Buu with a pure soul.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.