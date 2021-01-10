Pokémon TCG Sealed 1st Edition Jungle Booster Box Up For Auction

The Pokémon franchise has repeatedly shown that it can get better with age. This is especially true when talking about the older aspects of the franchise, especially with regard to the Pokémon Trading Card Game. That's why it's really great to see sealed booster boxes from the good old days of 1999 out in the wild, so to speak. Disregarding the fact that we just referred to 1999 as the "good old days" (a thought we shudder to consider), we are pleased to state that Heritage Auctions, a collectibles auction house located in Dallas, Texas, has gotten their hands on a sealed first-edition booster box of the Jungle expansion of the TCG, which is being auctioned off right now! Interested parties have until January 14th at 2:20 Eastern Time, or 1:20 Central Time, to place their bids on a box from this wonderful expansion set.

While not quite as esteemed as the Base Set, the Jungle expansion set was the first time new options were brought to the world-famous trading card game in English. Featuring such notable creatures as Scyther, Snorlax, and Mr. Mime, as well as the entire Eevee evolutionary line from that time, Jungle gave great flexibility to the game. Some Pokémon from Base Set (namely Clefairy) was first exposed to their evolution here as well. For the time, this sort of thing was prodigious considering the scope of the Pokémon Trading Card Game and the franchise as a whole, overall still in its infancy.

If you're interested in bidding on this booster box, the current bid at the time of writing is $6,200+ USD. Act fast, as the auction is set to end on January 14th at 1:20 Central Time! You can find the link here.