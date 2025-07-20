Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Tiles Survive!

New Casual Exploration Game Tiles Survive! Has Launched

Tiles Survive! is a new casual exploration game for mobile, as you will collect resources and try to make your way out in the wilderness

Article Summary Tiles Survive! is a new mobile exploration and survival game from FunPlus, now on iOS and Android.

Lead Sarge and survivors to build a safe stronghold and outlast hordes of zombies in diverse biomes.

Gather resources, assign survivor jobs, and upgrade structures to keep your shelter thriving.

Explore multiple maps, collect special loot, recruit heroes, and form alliances to enhance survival.

FunPlus released a new mobile game this past week, as players can try out the new casual exploration title, Tiles Survive! The game is pretty simplistic as you'll go around and collect resources while trying to survive out in the wilderness on your own, in many different environments, with some help here and there. We have more details about it here, as the game is available on iOS and Android.

Tiles Survive!

In Tiles Survive!, players will follow former Army Special Forces Officer Sarge, who leads a group of survivors on a quest to build a stronghold against the relentless threat of a zombie horde. As players expand their tiles, they will explore and optimize the resources available to them while gathering materials. In time, they will develop an energy source using a repurposed power plant, allowing them to rebuild and clean up the wasteland to improve living conditions for survivors and become a beacon of hope for humanity.

As players expand their reach to new tiles, they will find that each is home to different biomes and unique zombie threats. Survivors will need to work together to overcome these challenges while they explore the wider maps for souvenirs and other opportunities for adventure. Venture into different tiles and expand your territory. Improve how you manage resources, build and upgrade structures, and connect electricity to speed up production. Create a self-sufficient shelter where every decision shapes your survivors' future.

Operations & Management: Enhance your production structures for smoother workflows. Use electricity to run your shelter more efficiently. Unlock and upgrade more structures to meet your growing needs.

Assign Survivors: Assign jobs to your survivors, like hunters, chefs, or lumberjacks. Pay attention to their health and morale to keep productivity high.

Resource Collection: Explore further and discover unique resources in different biomes. Gather and use every resource to your advantage.

Multi-map & Collectibles: Travel through multiple maps to find loot and special items. Bring them back to decorate and improve your shelter.

Recruit Heroes: Find heroes with special skills and traits who boost your shelter's capabilities.

Form Alliances: Team up with friends to stand against common threats, such as severe weather and wild creatures.

