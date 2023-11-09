Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: Bobby Orr, EA Sports, hockey, NHL 24

NHL 24 Adds Legendary Hockey Player Bobby Orr For Limited Time

Boston Bruins fans rejoice! NHL 24 has announced that Bobby Orr will be added to the roster for a limited time in January.

Article Summary EA Sports introduces Bobby Orr, NHL legend, to NHL 24 in January for a limited time.

Orr joins the Boston Bruins Alumni Team in NHL 24 with a 97 Overall rating.

Players can access free HUT Pack with Orr item and Bruins Centennial Uniforms.

New Orr-themed content, including Master Item and HUT Moments, arrives November 9.

EA Sports announced today that they will be adding an absolute hocket legend into NHL 24, as Bobby Orr will be coming to the game for a limited time. Orr is considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up the stick, and one of the all-time best defensemen in NHL history. The team will be adding Orr to their roster for the first time in their franchise history on January 2, 2024, and will be adding a number of other items to the game for a short period. We have more info and the trailer below!

"As a Boston Bruin for ten seasons, Bobby Orr helped lead the team to the playoffs eight consecutive years and to two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972, in which he famously scored the championship-winning goal in sudden death overtime (1970) and was also awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP both years. During his career, Orr received more than 16 major awards, and notably won the James Norris Trophy as the most valuable defenseman from 1968 to 1975. Orr retired in 1978, having appeared in 631 games and recorded 264 goals, and was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979. In NHL 24, Bobby Orr will be a part of the Boston Bruins Alumni Team and is tied with Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky as the highest-rated player in the game at 97 Overall. In October, the Boston Bruins announced that Orr made the All-Centennial Team, composed of the 20 most legendary players in franchise history, and in celebration, players can play as the Hall of Famer in-game, claim Bruins uniforms in the store, as well as expect additional Orr-themed content updates in the HUT, HUT Moments, World of Chel, Play Now and Franchise modes."

NHL 24 Ultimate Team

Base Bobby Orr Item in a complementary HUT Pack (Free playable character for all players. Pack is scheduled to become available at 5pm EST on November 9)

Bruins Centennial Uniforms

Bobby Orr Master Item (Available in Gallery of Greats HUT Event scheduled at 5pm EST on November 9)

x2 Orr themed HUT Moments

World of Chel

Bruins Centennial Jersey

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!