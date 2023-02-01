Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Kid Buu Z-Card Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts two new cards from March 2023's Power Absorbed including a new Super Buu card & a Kid Buu Z-Awaken.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Two Buu-focused cards today! To the right, we get Majin Buu, Two Hearts. This refers to the idea that Super Buu, the version pictured here, was formed when Evil Buu absorbed Good Buu. The other card is the Majin Bu, Apocalyptic Awakening Z-Card which is meant to be played on top of the Majin Buu Leader card from this very set. This card features Kid Buu, who is ironically formed when Super Buu's absorbed victims are removed, making it so that Buu returns to its unfiltered, unadulterated evil state.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.